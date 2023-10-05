Players of England and New Zealand line up for the national anthems before a sparse crowd at Narendra Modi Stadium. Photo / Getty Images

It was billed as “a much-awaited clash” by the ICC when the opening match of the 2023 Cricket World Cup was revealed in June but as the Black Caps and England walked out at what looked to be a near-empty Narendra Modi Stadium last night, it appeared the locals in Ahmedabad didn’t get the message.

With a huge capacity of 132,000, the largest cricket stadium in the world, beginning the tournament without hosts India seemed a gamble that didn’t pay off with a sparse turnout, especially in the opening overs.

Some reports in India said the match was sold out, while attendance was believed to be around 45,000. That figure would still be more than the capacity crowd of 25,500 at the Oval who attended the opening game between England and South Africa four years ago.

But even if the 45,000 figure is to be believed, it would still mean there were 87,000 empty seats at Narendra Modi Stadium overnight.

More than 100,000 Indians turned up in 2020 to see US president Donald Trump, surely as many would be keen to get a glimpse of Devon Conway and Joe Root.

The heat drove most fans into the shade in the early going which left the impression that very few fans were in attendance. The number of fans steadily grew as the game went on but the Black Caps made quick work of their chase, winning the match with 82 balls to spare.

Crowd in Ahmedabad for



World Cup IPL

Opener Opener pic.twitter.com/FAgIZ9FVMf — Yash (@CSKYash_) October 5, 2023

Why is the CWC opening match crowd so sparse? I thought this was one of India’s many religions? — Matt Nippert (@MattNippert) October 5, 2023

Real late-era Wellington Sevens vibe to this Cricket World Cup opener crowd. — Randall Munro (@randallmunro) October 5, 2023

As per @bookmyshow, tickets for England vs New Zealand match got sold out within minutes!



People were so crazy to watch this game that more than 1,00,000 tickets got sold out within minutes!!



But then, whom did they sell the tickets? Are ghosts watching match?@BCCI#ENGvsNZ https://t.co/Fz309t7K0O — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) October 5, 2023

There was fewer empty seats in the second innings as fans witnessed a famous partnership between Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra. Photo / Sky TV

The tournament’s schedule wasn’t confirmed by the ICC until 100 days out from today’s opening game which didn’t help travelling fans.

The Black Caps next play on Monday night against Netherlands in Hyderabad. According to the ICC ticketing website the Black Caps clash against South Africa on 1 November is sold out while tickets to the India game are yet to go on sale.