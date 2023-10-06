Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra were all smiles after their match-winning stand. Photo / Photosport

Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra almost enjoyed their time more at the non-striker’s end during the Black Caps’ record-breaking romp over England.

The Wellington pair are good friends and their delight in each other’s achievements was apparent during and after they shared an “absolutely incredible” 273-run stand to begin the ODI World Cup on Friday.

The ease with which both batters plundered unbeaten hundreds against the defending champions left no doubt about their comfort batting together. What’s more in question is when they will next receive an opportunity to repeat the feat.

While Ravindra is accustomed to opening at domestic level, where he and Conway have spent regular time together in the middle, the Black Caps have previously utilised the 23-year-old down the order.

But after following a warm-up knock of 97 against Pakistan with a remarkable maiden international ton of 123no in the nine-wicket win over England, Ravindra has made a convincing argument for permanent elevation.

That first innings came in place of opener Will Young, while the second was filling in for Kane Williamson at No 3. The rehabilitating skipper will soon return to his customary position, meaning Young may be the odd man out.

The 30-year-old earned the opening role only on the eve of the World Cup, when Finn Allen fell out of contention. Young was unfortunate to be strangled down the leg side from the first ball he faced against England, a dismissal that allowed Ravindra to introduce himself to the cricketing world.

His case for continuing selection is enhanced by his orthodox spin, though his 10 overs against England cost 76 runs while reaping the wicket of Harry Brook — caught in the deep by Conway.

The pair’s later connection amazed not just the sparse crowd at Narendra Modi Stadium but even the batters themselves.

“Dev’s an absolutely incredible and special player,” Ravindra said. “He just demonstrated his class throughout his knock — some of the shots he was hitting put that ‘wow’ look on your face.

“It was just pretty cool to be able to share that with a guy I’ve spent a lot of time with over the last five or six years. Seeing how he’s risen to one of the best batters in the world, it’s pretty cool to share that milestone with him.”

Conway was equally fulsome in praise of the junior partner, sounding more impressed with Ravindra than his own new high score of 152no.

“It was absolutely incredible,” the 32-year-old said. “I’m so glad and grateful that I was there at the non-striker’s end to watch that innings unfold.

“He’s a close friend of mine so I’m super chuffed for him, for the success and the hard work that he’s put in. The opportunity he’s got is brilliant. I’m super chuffed for him and I know it’ll give him confidence to keep growing.”

It seems logical, if harsh on Young, for Ravindra’s growth to continue under the close tutelage of his mate. After compiling the fourth-highest stand in the history of the men’s ODI World Cup — soaring past the previous New Zealand best of 168 shared by Lee Germon and Chris Harris in 1996 — Ravindra said the key to the partnership was in its simplicity.

“The way me and Dev go about it is just checking in after each ball and making sure what’s important stays important — your process and routines, instead of just blindly trying to take someone down or do something rash.”

It would be rash to already anoint Conway and Ravindra as the Black Caps’ next great opening pair — but it would be similarly imprudent to deny them a chance to try.