Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Cricket

Cricket World Cup 2023: Black Caps pair Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra delight in win over England

Kris Shannon
By
4 mins to read
Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra were all smiles after their match-winning stand. Photo / Photosport

Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra were all smiles after their match-winning stand. Photo / Photosport

Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra almost enjoyed their time more at the non-striker’s end during the Black Caps’ record-breaking romp over England.

The Wellington pair are good friends and their delight in each other’s

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport