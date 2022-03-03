Amelia Kerr helped the White Ferns to a big warm-up win over Australia. Photo / Photosport

It may sound strange to say of a player who in 2018 became the youngest cricketer to score an ODI double century, but this World Cup is shaping as a breakout tournament for Amelia Kerr.

The White Ferns will today begin their quest to win a second World Cup when they face the West Indies in Mount Maunganui, where Kerr will be coming in at No 3 and expecting to bowl 10 overs.

The 21-year-old is ranked by the ICC as the world's fourth-best all-rounder, the highest rating for a Kiwi woman in any ODI category, and will be pivotal in the hosts' hopes of repeating their 2000 triumph at home.

She is also, in both ability and character, an athlete perfectly placed to capture the nation's attention in the next month.

Kerr's potential was clear even before that record-breaking innings four years ago, an unbeaten 232 against Ireland that still stands as the highest score in women's ODI history.

She made her international debut shortly after turning 16, an ascent that wouldn't have surprised her teammates in the Tawa College boys first XI, for whom she opened the batting.

Selection in the 2017 World Cup soon followed, an atypical experience for a teenager but one no doubt invaluable to her prospects of playing a starring role five years later.

"It was all pretty new to me - I had just started my international career," Kerr said. "I just soaked it all up and loved every moment.

"I had my family there for a bit, which was special, and just travelling around England and playing cricket, it's not really something you'd think you would be doing at 16."

That family was no stranger to a cricket ground. Kerr's parents Robbie and Jo both represented Wellington while grandfather Bruce Murray played 13 tests for New Zealand.

Kerr has also since been joined in the White Ferns by older sister Jess, a fast bowler who was supporting from the sidelines during the last World Cup.

But that pedigree and early promise shouldn't be misconstrued as allowing Kerr a straightforward rise to the top. The development of a young player never runs in a straight line, and Kerr is no different.

An unproductive period with the bat followed that double ton, growing pains that could be expected of a teenager.

And of much more significance, Kerr last year stepped away from cricket to prioritise her mental health, a decision that, when allied with her abundant talents, made her the type of sportsperson Kiwi kids would do well to watch closely.

But Kerr, who remained a consistent wicket-taking threat with her legspin, has in the last two seasons has been plundering runs in domestic cricket for Wellington.

She has also translated that form to the international arena, averaging 66 in ODIs since the start of 2021. And Kerr seems to have found a home at first drop since earning elevation to that role for last month's 4-1 series triumph over India.

"She's really taken ownership of that position," said White Ferns skipper Sophie Devine. "She's been screaming out for more opportunities in the batting order and the way she's taken it over the last three or four weeks has been outstanding."

Amelia Kerr helped the White Ferns to a big warm-up win over Australia. Photo / Getty

Kerr scored 353 runs at a strike rate of 97 in the Indian series, complementing those runs with seven wickets and nine catches.

Next came a knock of 92 from 75 balls in Tuesday's warm-up win over Australia, giving the distinct impression of a player approaching her best with the same excellent timing she displays at the crease.

"I've been working on my batting behind the scenes for a long time and it's probably a bit of an age thing and just having consistent opportunities," Kerr said. "That's what I've had over the last year or two with Wellington and now also with the White Ferns.

"I love my batting and just have a desire to be out there and score runs. I've worked really hard on my game technically and how I want to play spin, just having options and being clear on my game plan."

Kerr is not alone in rounding into form at the right time. The White Ferns hope their results this summer mean they have shaken off some struggles to genuinely contend at their home tournament.

"I think this team, the last few years, have probably lacked a bit of belief and confidence, as it has been a tough few years," Kerr said. "But I think now with the Indian series and where we're at as a group, we have that belief.

"We're in a dangerous place as a group where people are peaking at the right time, and we have that belief in ourselves and each other to go out there and perform.

"We just enjoy each other's company so there's nothing better than playing the sport you love with some of your best mates."

Chief among those for Kerr is big sister Jess, someone she has played alongside at school, domestic and now international level.

"We always say that singing the national anthem next to each other is just a moment that you can't beat," Kerr said. "And to have Mum and Dad at the ground as well, they've done a lot for us as parents and we're so grateful for their support.

"To head out there to represent our country and our family, it's special."