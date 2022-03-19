New Zealand's Amelia Kerr. Photosport

All the World Cup action between the White Ferns and England at Eden Park.

Amelia Kerr was within touching distance of the World Cup trophy in an unlikely setting on Friday.

But standing on the Eden Park roof alongside Kate Cross, with the English bowler clasping the prize her side were trying to defend, Kerr ensured the only thing she was holding was her safety harness.

"I was very close to her holding the World Cup trophy and they asked me if I wanted to, and I said, 'No, I don't think you're allowed to touch it unless you've won it'," Kerr said. "I think it's bad luck otherwise."

Kerr and the White Ferns need all the good luck they can get. If New Zealand fail to beat England at Eden Park today, that photo shoot overlooking Auckland is likely to be the closest Kerr gets to the trophy for another four years at least.

While there are scenarios for the White Ferns' tournament to continue even after defeat by England, the permutations require unlikely upsets and extreme fortune in the net-run-rate tiebreaker.

For the hosts to have a realistic shot of reaching the semifinals and playing off for the trophy, they must follow a win over England with victory against winless Pakistan next Saturday.

"Essentially it's like a quarter-final so we're looking forward to it," Kerr said. "World Cups bring pressure and we're excited."

That pressure was increased following the final-over heartbreak against South Africa on Thursday, the White Ferns' third loss in five games.

Given two of those setbacks have been by losing margins of three runs and two wickets, New Zealand are likely to feel aggrieved if their contention at this tournament does come to a premature end.

But below pacesetters Australia and South Africa, the next five teams have all displayed the capability to beat one another, meaning fine margins will determine the semifinalists. And in pressurised environments at Seddon Park on Thursday and in their opener against the West Indies, the White Ferns have been deficient when it mattered.

Which will matter much less if they win these next two games, but Kerr knows life won't get any easier against a defending champion scrapping for their own lives, even if it took England four matches to register their first victory.

"They've got a few world-class cricketers," Kerr said. "Nat Sciver is one of the best allrounders in the game and Katherine Brunt is a very experienced campaigner, then you've got Heather Knight and Sophie Ecclestone, who's a real key for them with the ball.

"But I think if we just worry about what we can do well and how we want to go about our business, that's the most important thing."

Kerr was looking forward to seeing Eden Park today from a less lofty perch, with the White Ferns having not played an ODI at the venue since 2000, before the 21-year-old was born.

The stadium proved a favourable host when the Black Caps last played a World Cup match there and, although the stakes aren't as high as that 2015 semifinal, the White Ferns are desperate to make more good memories.

"We just want to give ourselves the best possible chance to get to the playoff stages," Kerr said. "There's been a lot of good sporting moments here at Eden Park so hopefully we can add to that."