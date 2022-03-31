Ayabonga Khaka of South Africa. Photo / Getty

Live updates of the second World Cup semifinal between South Africa and England.

‌

England lost their opening three games of the tournament, including a three-wicket defeat to South Africa before reaching the semifinals with four straight wins.

South Africa finished second on the table. The winner will face Australia in the final.

England v South Africa pool play report

England's hopes of defending its title at the Women's Cricket World Cup faltered with a three-wicket loss to South Africa to be left without a win after three matches.

Marizanne Kapp produced an outstanding all-round performance to lead South Africa to its third consecutive win at the tournament.

Kapp took 5-45 — her first five-wicket haul in one-day internationals— as South Africa contained England to 235-9 after choosing to bowl. She then made 32 from 42 balls at a vital stage in the chase as South Africa reached its winning target with four deliveries to spare.

"It feels like I've been playing and bowling for ever but it feels great to get five wickets today," Kapp said. "It was a big game and we had to deliver. I'm glad we did. What's been brilliant is we still haven't played our best cricket in terms of our batting."

England's fielding again was poor and it dropped at least three catches from South Africa opener Laura Wolvaardt as she made a decisive 77 from 101 balls.

England's innings lacked direction. Tammy Beaumont made a gritty 62 from 97 balls at the top of the order but England relied on wicketkeeper Amy Jones, who made 53, to spark the innings with her running between wickets.

England was never on top in the run chase because of Wolvaardt's innings.

When she was gone, Kapp's superb leadership kept South Africa on top. Kapp was out with 10 runs needed from 10 balls and Trisha Chetty and Shabnim Ismail were easily able to see South Africa to victory.

"We're obviously pretty gutted with the situation," England captain Heather Knight said. "It's obviously not through lack of effort. We're in the situation we are and obviously we've got another match fairly quickly so we're going to have to turn things around and believe there's a small chance to make it through."