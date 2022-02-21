White Ferns player Brooke Halliday. Photosport

White Ferns batter Brooke Halliday has to isolate from the rest of the squad after being deemed a close contact of a Covid-19 case.

Halliday dined outside with her partner, who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19, and was therefore required to isolate in her hotel room for seven days. It means she will miss the remainder of the team's series against India.

The women's Cricket World Cup begins on March 4.

Halliday returned a negative Covid-19 test yesterday. She will be tested again on day five of her isolation and if she returns a second negative test, can finish her isolation period and re-join the team on Friday.

Both Halliday and her partner have followed all government and team health protocols.

White Ferns head coach Bob Carter said the team was rallying around Halliday.

"This is obviously a frustrating time for Brooke," said Carter.

"But she's remaining upbeat, and as a team we're supporting her and checking in on her by phone etc.

"Of course, we're looking forward to her re-joining the team once she's met the appropriate protocols.