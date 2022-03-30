Tahlia Mcgrath of Australia celebrates the wicket of Deandra Dottin of West Indies. Photo / Photosport

Alyssa Healy blasted her way to a World Cup century to break the West Indies' hearts and guide Australia to Sunday's final.

With Australia out to erase all memories of the 2017 World Cup exit at the semifinal stage, Healy defied misty early conditions and a delayed start to smash 129 in a mammoth 216-run opening stand with Rachael Haynes after the Aussies were sent in to bat by the West Indies.

Australia finished their 45 overs, after the match was shortened, on a mammoth 305-3 on the back of Healy's super start.

It was her first hundred in the tournament - joining Haynes and captain Meg Lanning as Australian century-makers - the fourth for her career and her first in an ODI since 2019.

Healy stamped herself as a big-game player with the triple-figure effort, having also smashed a matchwinning 75 in Australia's T20 World Cup triumph against India in 2020.

She showed her class today by blasting 17 fours and a six in her 107-ball innings, and said she was thrilled to be playing in a World Cup final.

"It's really cool. It's obviously what we set out to do, coming into this World Cup. We wanted to be there at Hagley Oval on the third [of April]," said Healy.

"It's been at the forefront of our minds. This was just another stepping stone to that. I thought the girls played outstanding, given the conditions that were thrown at us.

"I thought everyone did an amazing job."

Healy was slow to start, making 11 from her first 29 balls before smashing her next 89 runs off just 62 deliveries.

She hit a no-ball for six to move to 94, hit the resultant free hit for four to move to 98 and got to triple figures with a couple of singles.

The match was reduced to 45 overs after rain delayed the start and a misty fog remained when the game began and Australia were sent in to bat.

Haynes was dismissed for 89, falling short of what would have been her third hundred of the World Cup, just after Healy's exit, before Beth Mooney (43 not out) and Lanning (26 not out) guided Australia to the imposing total.

The West Indies were out to defy history and chase down Australia's total, which even with the reduced overs was still the highest in a women's World Cup knockout match.

But a spectacular one-handed catch by Mooney left the challengers reeling. They finished the powerplay at 39-1 but couldn't overcome the Aussie attack, who combined for a true team effort.

Stafanie Taylor top scored with 48, but when she was caught by Jess Jonassen off the bowling of Alana King, the Windies were forced to end their innings early, with two players injured and unable to bat.

The West Indies sputtered their way to 148-8; not even halfway to Australia's total.

Australia will now meet either England or South Africa, who play tomorrow, in the final.

- news.com.au