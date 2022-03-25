Australia celebrate a wicket from Annabel Sutherland. Photo / Photosport

Winds gusting at up to 100km an hour in Wellington, closing darkness and a fighting bowling effort from Bangladesh nearly combined to blow Australia's World Cup campaign off course on Friday.

But it took an excellent knock from batting star Beth Mooney in fading light, with no light towers to help at the Basin, to keep Australia's unbeaten record intact in a hard-fought five-wicket victory.

Australian spinner Jess Jonassen said it was "without a doubt" the toughest conditions she had ever played in, with the temperature never getting above 14C and winds so strong the bails had to be removed from the stumps.

Mooney finished unbeaten on 66, her fifth not out in seven World Cup innings this tournament where she is averaging 112, and with Annabel Sutherland (26 not out) combined for a 66-run partnership as Australia reached the target of 136 with five wickets and 65 balls to spare after the match was reduced to 43 overs after a two-hour rain delay.

"It was really tough conditions - they put us under the pump," Mooney said.

"You have to work your way through that when you are out in the middle.

"[Sutherland] is an intelligent cricketer. She absolutely read the game that was in front of her and played accordingly. She has got the skillset to play for this Australian team for a long time."

The brutal conditions caused Bangladeshi opening bowler Jahanara Alam to lose her way in the opening over with a ball to rival the infamous Ashes opener of England seamer Steve Harmison in 2005.

Alam's third delivery slipped from her hands and just made it onto the pitch before sailing way left of the stumps, leaving a bemused Alyssa Healy waiting for it at the other end.

But it was a rare false move early from the Tigers who removed Healy for just 15 and proceeded to rattle the Australians.

Captain Meg Lanning's 30th birthday didn't go as planned when she was bowled for a duck, an inning in stark contrast to her previous effort of 132 not out against South Africa on Tuesday.

The previously unstoppable Australian top-order crumbled and Australia lost 3-3 to be reeling at 26-3, which became 41-4 when red hot all-rounder Tahlia McGrath was caught in front for just three as the Bangladesh spinners got on top.

Ash Gardner followed quickly after and Australia were in danger at 70-5 before Mooney and Sutherland put together their crucial partnership to send Australia to the semifinals without a loss in New Zealand.

Bowling first, Jonassen (2-13) and Gardner (2-23) took two wickets each for Australia to restrict Bangladesh to 135-6.

Teenage fast bowler Darcie Brown came in as a replacement for injured all-rounder Ellyse Perry who is in a race to be fit for next week's semifinals after suffering back spasms during Tuesday's win over South Africa.

The semifinals will be played in Wellington and Christchurch on March 30 and 31.