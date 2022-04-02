Australia are favourites to lift the World Cup. Photo / Photosport

Australia are aiming to convert their incredible dominance into more silverware when they take on England in the final of the Cricket World Cup tomorrow.

Unbeaten from their seven games in the tournament, the Aussies are hot favourites to claim a record-extending seventh ODI World Cup title and their first since 2013.

If they do, Australia will hold both the T20 and ODI World Cup trophies as well as the Ashes, following the recent triumph over England on home soil.

They have passed every test with flying colours and a win at Hagley Oval in Christchurch tomorrow afternoon would confirm Australia's dominance of the women's game.

Since losing to India in the semifinals of the 2017 World Cup, Australia has only lost two ODIs in an incredible stretch that included a record-breaking streak of 26 consecutive victories.

"There's something just really exceptionally special about this group," former captain Mel Jones said.

"You don't go on a streak of 26 ODI wins in a row without having wonderful depth of players and a fantastic process.

"The way they hold themselves on and off the field is outstanding."

That depth has forced Australia to make big calls during the tournament, including briefly dropping Jess Jonassen, who came into the World Cup as the top-ranked bowler in the world, for their match against the White Ferns.

She was reinstated after Australia's win and has played every match since, but Jonassen admitted her shock axing was nonetheless difficult to swallow.

"It is always tough," she said.

"It's never a nice thing, to be the one to have to miss out. It does rock you a little bit."

However, Jonassen said she put faith in the big picture and resolved to do what was best for the team.

"Nobody likes being left out of sides. Everybody trains, everybody comes away to try and get out on the field. When you don't, it is disappointing, but you know there is still that bigger picture mentality," she said.

"In order to win a tournament like a World Cup, it takes a whole squad, not just the same 11 players.

"The girls performed incredibly well in that game against New Zealand and ultimately, everyone who's been able to come in has been able to do the job for the team. Ultimately, that's the most important thing."

Jonassen said "it doesn't get much bigger" than a World Cup final against England.

"Any game that we come up against England is always a really tight contest. Our first game of the World Cup was against them and came down to the last over," she said.

"Coming into this final, we know that they're going to be coming out at us really hard. They've got some real big matchwinners, but equally so do we. We've been building really nicely leading into this final.

"We've been playing some really consistent cricket, which is really nice. Different people have been standing up at different times, which I think holds us in good stead."