Australia celebrate during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match against West Indies. Photo / Getty

A true World Cup rival for Australia has yet to emerge after the tournament favourites dispensed of the West Indies on Tuesday as superstar Ellyse Perry and batting star Rachael Haynes again flexed their big game muscle.

Named player of the match for a second straight game, Perry blitzed the Windies top order in Wellington with two wickets in two balls and three for the innings as the Aussies steamrolled their opposition, reeling in a meagre total of 131 with 20 overs to spare.

Despite the unbeaten run through four games, including wins over defending champs England and the Kiwis, considered Australia's main rival, Perry was adamant the competition was closer than it appeared.

"World Cups are so unique, you never feel comfortable, you are constantly having to adapt to new conditions, new opposition," she said.

"We're playing some pretty good cricket, it's been really nice the contributions form the whole group have been bang on. Lots of payers have had game time, all those things hold us in good stead.

"But sport is such a fickle thing, it's why we love it. You never know what you are going to get on the day.

"Looking at this competition, it's by far and away the tightest World Cup I have been a part of. I don't think you can take your foot off the pedal."

Ash Gardner, who smashed the Kiwis to all parts in her first game out of Covid isolation on Sunday, stepped up with the ball and also snared a career-best 3-25 as Australia rolled their opposition for under 150 for the second game in a row.

Haynes, who scored a century in the opening win over England, then rescued the batting effort as early wickets fell to go to the top of the World Cup run-scorer's tables with a crucial unbeaten 83 as Australia chased down the total in the 30th over and with seven wickets to spare.

With Beth Mooney the pair put on 74 to again leave the Australian middle-order on ice in a seven-wicket romp.

The Australians, who have won all four games at the World Cup, could face their greatest challenge so far on Saturday when they take on India, the only team to beat them in an ODI since 2018.

Perry opened the bowling and after bowling two consecutive wides, took two consecutive wickets with the next two balls o leave the Windies reeling at 2-4, a position from which they never recovered.

Jess Jonassen, the number one ranked ODI bowler who was left out against New Zealand, returned as a replacement for Amanda-Jade Wellington and took her first two wickets of the tournament, while all-rounder Annabel Sutherland came in for Brown but didn't get a bat or a bowl.

The Aussies will head to Auckland for just one game, before three more in Wellington including a potential semi-final and Perry said they were starting to feel at home there.

"We've spoken about that as a group, this being our base for a number of games," she said.

"It is different conditions, and even from the last game we played. There's lots of good challenges but you also get a lot of reward when you get stuck in.

"It's a great ground."