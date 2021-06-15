Cricket: Winners of World Test Championship Final to take home $2.24m purse

It turns out the World Test Championship final isn't quite as prestigious as it seems. Photo / Photosport

Despite the prestige surrounding this week's ICC World Test Championship final, it's been announced that the winners will take home a relatively humble amount of prize money compared to other major trophy winners.

The ICC released details of the winners purse on Tuesday and they reveal the Black Caps are in line to take home $2.24m if they beat India in Southampton. Even if the side loses, the side will still receive $1.12m, which seems like a generous pay-day to most punters.

However, when compared to cricket's other major events, these amounts pale in comparison.

England, the winners of the 2019 ODI World Cup, took home a purse of $5.6m, with New Zealand pocketing half that amount; while the winning team in the Indian Premier League was set to score a prize of $4.2m in 2021, nearly double the amount of the WTC Final.

New Zealand lines up against India in the inaugural WTC final, beginning Friday evening NZ time, after competing for nearly two years against eight other countries. In 2019, the 17-year-old winner of the Fortnite World Cup, an esports event, won $4.2m in one day of competition.

Rain has been forecasted to threaten each of the five days of the WTC final and if a draw or tie occurs, each team will split the overall prize money available.

New Zealand enter the final in fine form after reclaiming the No 1 spot on the test world rankings with its first away-series victory over England in 22 years on Monday.

India, meanwhile, haven't competed in a test match since March but did defeat England comfortably on that occasion with a 3-1 series victory.