The White Ferns' tilt at the T20 World Cup crown will be chiefly reliant on a few key players. Photo / Photosport

The White Ferns' tilt at the T20 World Cup crown will be chiefly reliant on a few key players. Photo / Photosport

Skipper Sophie Devine believes the depth built by the White Ferns is the most pleasing aspect of their preparations for the T20 World Cup.

But as the clean sweep over Bangladesh emphasised, their tilt at that crown will be chiefly reliant on a few key players.

Just as in the first two games of this one-sided series, three key names stood out as New Zealand clinched another comprehensive triumph in Queenstown yesterday.

Devine was the first, with the captain the only batter at the top of the order to make a contribution after she had won the toss, cracking seven fours in a 33-ball knock of 47.

With wickets falling regularly at the other end, Amelia Kerr again assumed the responsibility of advancing the score to an acceptable level, finishing unbeaten on 48 from 31 while helping her side collect 25 runs from the final 10 balls.

Then, defending a total of 152-7 that was always going to exceed the tourists’ limited reach, Lea Tahuhu snared the first three wickets to finish with 3-13 as Bangladesh opted to occupy the crease, finishing on 89-7 in a 63-run defeat.

That trio weren’t alone in guiding the hosts to a series sweep. Young spinners Fran Jonas and Eden Carson impressed throughout, while Maddy Green did an admirable job with the gloves during her first stint as an international wicketkeeper.

Sophie Devine in action. Photo / Photosport

Devine was most satisfied with those contesting the final few spots of the 15-player squad that will kick off their World Cup campaign against Australia on February 12, saying she was thankful to avoid the task of selection. But the White Ferns’ chances of toppling an Australian team who have won five of the last six T20 World Cups will rest with the first names etched into the XI.

Kerr will be one of those for many years to come. The 22-year-old, having already played more than 100 international matches, scored 121 runs from 82 balls while being dismissed once in this series, backing up those efforts by taking 2-35 from eight overs.

Devine was far from surprised, describing a player whose desire to have either bat or ball in her hands extended beyond the lines.

“We always knew that she was going to be an absolute superstar,” the skipper said. “I think the exciting thing about Melie is her work ethic.

“She works bloody hard to get the results she does on the park. She’s always wanting to be batting more and batting higher and bowling more overs, and you want people like that in your team. They want the ball in the hard situations and they want to be out there in the middle.”

That same label can easily be applied to Tahuhu, especially after she was snubbed by New Zealand Cricket for a central contract six months ago. If the 32-year-old was playing with a point to prove, that message was sent with hauls of 4-6 and 3-13 in this series.

“I know how threatening she can be with that extra pace and bounce, and the way she’s been able to harness that with her accuracy has been really pleasing,” Devine said. “Over in South Africa, where hopefully wickets are going to be a bit more bowler-friendly with a bit more juice in them, to have someone of her calibre in her side adds a serious weapon to our arsenal.”