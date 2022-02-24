Amelia Kerr celebrates a wicket during the White Ferns' series against India. Photo / Getty

They suffered a stumble on the home straight but Amelia Kerr is convinced the White Ferns are heading in the right direction on the road to the World Cup.

One week before they kick off the tournament with a clash against the West Indies, New Zealand fell to a six-wicket loss in their final warm-up game against India today.

Kerr's form was a key component in the White Ferns' 4-1 series victory and she hit her third half-century - in addition to an unbeaten 119 in game two - as New Zealand posted 251-9 in Queenstown.

But India made light work of their chase after star opener Smriti Mandhana, who played only two games in the series, set the platform with 71 runs from 84 balls.

The tourists eventually reached their target with four overs to spare, with Kerr picking up 1-55 from her 10 overs.

That took her tally to seven wickets in the series to go with 353 runs, plundered at an average of 117 and a strike rate of 97.

The 21-year-old also snagged nine catches - a record for a bilateral series - as she warmed up in style for her second ODI World Cup.

Unlike that first tournament in England, when a 16-year-old Kerr primarily featured with the ball, her all-round talents will be crucial if the White Ferns are to flourish at home.

But Kerr shrugged off any pressure from the extra responsibilities, appearing more than ready to shine.

"I don't think it's too tough at all," Kerr told Spark Sport of her all-round role. "That's what you do as a kid growing up, so now at international level it's just the same and putting in time for both my batting and bowling.

"I played the ball on its merits [against India] and gave myself a chance with the bat. With the ball, getting my back leg through and getting in the fight, that's when I bowl at my best.

"Hopefully I keep that going through the World Cup, getting in the fight and being competitive."

That will be the same desire for her team in the coming weeks, having finished fifth to miss the semifinals in 2017, and Kerr believes the Indian series has provided ideal preparation.

"We're just looking forward to the World Cup getting under way," she said. "We're heading in the right direction and we've got a lot of belief and confidence in ourselves and in each other as teammates."