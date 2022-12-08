Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

Cricket: White Ferns spinner Leigh Kasperek targeting World Cup recall

Kris Shannon
By
3 mins to read
Leigh Kasperek in action for New Zealand XI against Bangladesh last month. Photo / photosport.nz

Leigh Kasperek in action for New Zealand XI against Bangladesh last month. Photo / photosport.nz

A “challenging” year that began with her shock World Cup omission will end with Leigh Kasperek targeting a White Ferns recall.

The veteran offspinner was in February excluded from New Zealand’s squad for the home

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport