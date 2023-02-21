Sophie Devine. Photo / Getty

The White Ferns have been knocked out of the Twenty20 World Cup after hosts South Africa leapfrogged them in the final pool game.

It is the sixth straight ICC tournament the White Ferns have failed to make the final four, finishing third in pool A behind Australia and South Africa.

New Zealand were relying on bottom-placed Bangladesh to upset South Africa, or a tie, to book a spot in the semifinals. But South Africa cruised to a 10-wicket win, chasing down Bangladesh’s 113 for six with 13 balls to spare.

The White Ferns did themselves no favours when they were handed heavy defeats by Australia (95 runs) and South Africa (65 runs) in their opening two games. They bounced back with wins over Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to finish on four points, tied with South Africa who advanced with a superior net run rate.







