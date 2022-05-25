Sophie Devine and Amy Satterthwaite celebrate the wicket of Nigar Sultana during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 cricket match between New Zealand and Bangladesh. Photosport

Sophie Devine and Amy Satterthwaite celebrate the wicket of Nigar Sultana during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 cricket match between New Zealand and Bangladesh. Photosport

White Ferns vice-captain Amy Satterthwaite has retired from international cricket after a 15-year career at the top level.

New Zealand's most capped women's ODI player made the decision after being advised she would not be offered an annual New Zealand Cricket playing contract for the 2022-23 season. It means she won't take part in the upcoming Commonwealth Games tournament in Birmingham.

Satterthwaite will continue to play domestic cricket for the Canterbury Magicians and has a contract with the Manchester Originals in the Women's Hundred in August.

The White Ferns fulltime captain in 2018 and 2019, she made her international debut in 2007 and continued on to play 111 T20Is and 145 ODIs – the latter a New Zealand record.

Satterthwaite reflected on a special career in the international game.

"It is with a degree of sadness that I announce my retirement from international cricket," said Satterthwaite.

"It has been a tough few days after learning of NZC's decision to head in a new direction and contract some younger cricketers.

"I am disappointed not to be receiving a contract and believe I still had more to offer, however I respect NZC's decision and I wish the White Ferns all the best as they embark on an exciting winter of cricket, including the Commonwealth Games.



"I'll be supporting them all the way."

Satterthwaite said she loved every minute of representing her country, describing it as an incredible journey from which special memories, and lifelong friendships were made.

"Most importantly I want to thank my family: Mum, Dad, Lea and Grace, for their unconditional support throughout. Without them, it simply wouldn't have been possible.

"To all my team-mates past and present, coaches and support staff, I appreciate everything you've done to help me as a cricketer and make my time with the White Ferns special.

"I'm immensely proud of my journey with the White Ferns and especially taking the time away to give birth to our daughter, Grace, before returning to play international cricket.



"I didn't know if I would ever make it back to the top level and I hope my story can inspire other mums and mums-to-be that it is possible to follow your career dreams and start a family."

Satterthwaite was now looking forward to spending more time with Grace and her family, while also keeping her hand in cricket and giving back to the game that she said "gave her so much".

"I want to acknowledge everyone at both NZC and the NZCPA for their guidance and support over the years. To see how the women's game has grown throughout my career makes me incredibly proud.

"It's exciting to think where it will continue to go in the years ahead."

In a career full of notable achievements, perhaps the greatest was Satterthwaite's world record-equalling four consecutive ODI centuries in 2016-17, a feat only matched by Sri Lankan batting great Kumar Sangakkara.

The second highest run-scorer in New Zealand women's ODI cricket, and the seventh highest of all-time, she struck seven centuries and 27 half-centuries while scoring 4639 runs at 38.33 – while also taking 50 ODI wickets at a shade under 30.

In T20I cricket, her 1784 runs are the third highest in New Zealand women's history, while she still has the best bowling figures for the White Ferns: 6-17 against England.

NZC GM of High Performance Cricket, Bryan Stronach, said Satterthwaite had made an immense contribution to the White Ferns environment as a player and a leader.

"Amy will be remembered as one of our best cricketers; her record is outstanding, and she can feel really proud about what she has achieved – not just for herself and the team, but also for all the players she has inspired and enabled.

"Essentially, we're looking to the future and want to give some younger cricketers a chance to develop their skills surrounded by our high performance systems.

"We also considered the immediate playing programme and next pinnacle events - both heavily weighted towards T20I cricket."

White Ferns World Cup coach, Bob Carter, said Satterthwaite could be proud of what she achieved over her 15-year career.

"Amy has been a consistent performer for the White Ferns over a long period of time," said Carter.

"Her stats speak for themselves: second highest run scorer in ODI cricket, third most runs in T20Is, and a consecutive century record that will take something special to eclipse.

"On a personal level, I want to thank her for allowing us to share in her experience through motherhood.

"Grace added a special dimension to the White Ferns environment and she will be proud to hear about her mother's achievements in the coming years.

"The commitment, drive and knowledge Amy brought to the team was second to none and I know whatever she turns her hand to next, she will undoubtedly excel at."