Chamari Athapaththu of Sri Lanka plays a shot against the White Ferns. Photo / Photosport

Sri Lanka won the one day cricket series against the White Ferns after an eight-wicket win in a rain affected third game in Galle.

After winning the toss and batting first, New Zealand made 127 for two from 31 overs and in reply the home side reached their revised target of 196 from 29 overs with eight wickets and two overs to spare to take the series 2-1.

It’s the first time New Zealand have lost a series to Sri Lanka in the history of women’s cricket.

The White Ferns bowlers were again unable to get the better of Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu who scored her second unbeaten century of the series.

Athapaththu scored 140 off 80 balls which included nine sixes and 13 fours.

She and Nilakshi de Silva put on 190 for the third wicket, a Sri Lankan record for any wicket.

Suzie Bates scored an unbeaten 63 and Sophie Devine 38 not out in the New Zealand innings.

Captain Sophie Devine tried six bowlers with herself and Lea Tahuhu the only ones having any success.

The two sides now meet in the three match T20 series with the first in Colombo on Saturday.