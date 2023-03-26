Natalie Sciver of Mumbai Indians and Amelia Kerr of Mumbai Indians celebrate their victory during the Women's Premier League final. Photo / Getty

Amelia Kerr’s Mumbai are the inaugural women’s Indian Premier League cricket champions, winning the final by seven wickets with three balls remaining over Delhi at Brabourne Stadium.

Delhi posted 131 for nine with Kerr taking two for 18 from her four overs.

Kerr then scored 14 not out off eight balls in the chase. England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt finished on 60 not out including the winning boundary.

“Helps when you’re going out and Nat Sciver’s there to hit the winning runs,” Kerr said after the win.

“I guess you train for and work hard for those finishing moments. You just want to keep it simple and stick to your game plan. Nice when it comes off, it’s been an amazing win for an amazing franchise.”