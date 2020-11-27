Cricket: West Indies and Black Caps take knee for Black Lives Matter

The West Indies team kneel in support of Black Lives Matter at Eden Park. Photo / Photosport

The global Black Lives Matter campaign came to Eden Park tonight as the New Zealand and West Indian teams took a knee before their season-opening T20 cricket international.

The gesture of solidarity was warmly received by the crowd, who applauded throughout.

Taking a knee has become a silent, powerful and yet in some quarters controversial, act to highlight racial injustice.

While the movement's origins lie in the protest by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who originally sat during the pre-game playing of the American national anthem in protest against police brutality, it has mushroomed into a global effort to fight systemic racism.

It has gained significant traction since the murder of unarmed black man George Floyd in Minneapolis was caught on camera.

Sport continues to provide the tip of the spear in the fight against racism.

"Earlier this year, on the test tour of England, the team took the decision to take the knee and wear the BLM logo on the shirt," West Indies captain Kieron Pollard said.

"This was a powerful demonstration in the fight for equality and against injustice, and we want to continue to show our commitment and raise awareness during this series as well."

It was an easy decision to show solidarity alongside the Windies, said Black Caps T20 captain Tim Southee.

"It's something that is close to [the hearts] of the West Indies side and something that we're happy to support along with the 'Give nothing to racism' campaign from the New Zealand Human Rights Commission," said Southee.

"The two work well together."

The "take a knee" movement has been topical in the cricket world, with South Africa opting not to do so during an upcoming series against England.

"As a team, we have unanimously chosen not to take the knee at the upcoming matches, but to continue to work together in our personal, team and public spaces to dismantle racism," the South African players said in a joint statement.

"This decision was taken by the team collectively ... This is not a decision compelled on us by either our management or our coaches."

The decision has been criticised as "tone deaf" by some as the Proteas were excluded from international cricket from 1970 until 1991 due to the country's apartheid policy.

Australia was also criticised for not taking a knee during a recent tour of England.

The Windies are wearing a BLM emblem on their sleeves for the T20 series, which will revert to the collar for the two tests, starting next week. It was designed by Alicia Hosannah, partner of Watford professional footballer Troy Deeney, who is of Jamaican heritage.