Tom Blundell and Michael Bracewell react after Mir Hamza is bowled out during the third day of the Black Caps' second test against Pakistan. Photo / AP

The first session on day four is going to play a key part in whether a result is reached in the second test between the Black Caps and Pakistan in Karachi.

The match looked destined to follow the same script as their first encounter at the same venue and end in a stalemate, as the third day staggered along on Wednesday night.

Pakistan settled into their work at the crease after beginning the day in a handy position at 154-3, chasing the Black Caps’ first innings of 449. The hosts cruised along to 389-5 as batting once again dominated proceedings, however, a flurry of late wickets from the Black Caps spinners — including two out bowled on consecutive Ish Sodhi deliveries — put the chance of a result back on the table, with Pakistan resuming at 407-9 when play gets back underway on day four.

That last wicket could be a big turning point, particularly given wicketkeeper Tom Blundell’s assessment of the Karachi pitch after three days.

“It’s tough conditions when you play on wickets like this, but we’re pretty hungry for a result over here and I think we’re in a pretty good position,” Blundell said.

“The wicket is pretty flat still. We’ve got a job; one, to get this last wicket, then we’ll have to reassess. Pakistan have got a good batting lineup, they’ve shown this in the last couple of games, so we’re probably going to need a big total.”

That would require the Black Caps striking early on day four and spending most of the day at the crease to make the most of the flat wicket before any potential deterioration to the surface opens opportunities for bowlers.

Captain Tim Southee will have a choice to make on how best to get his team back at the crease when play resumes, with Saud Shakeel (124 not out) well and truly settled alongside No 11 Abrar Ahmed, a relative newcomer playing just his fourth test.

Southee has varied the attack well throughout the innings, albeit without much reward until late yesterday, with himself (1-62), Sodhi (2-94), Matt Henry (1-58) and Michael Bracewell (0-87) having all bowled at least 25 overs, while Ajaz Patel (3-88) and Daryl Mitchell (1-11) have contributed 17 and 10 overs.

Blundell, who has spent plenty of time keeping up at the stumps during the innings, indicated how vital the final wicket would be for his side to get early, based on what he was seeing in the pitch.

Asked if a total of around 200 would be tough for Pakistan to chase given the late success the Black Caps spinners had on day three, Blundell said a higher total would be needed.

“We’re probably going to need a little more than that. It’s still a pretty flat wicket. A little bit variable in bounce, but I think overall it’s still a pretty good wicket and I don’t see it deteriorating too much, but we shall see.”