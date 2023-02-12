A sensational 'bicycle kick' catch in a local Indian match has gone viral. Photo / Twitter

A sensational 'bicycle kick' catch in a local Indian match has gone viral. Photo / Twitter

A viral clip of a grassroots cricket dismissal has been dubbed the greatest catch of all time.

The video shows an outfielder leaping high to claim a catch before tossing the ball up to avoid taking it over the boundary line. He then bicycle kicks it back infield towards a teammate to complete the catch.

The catch took place during a district-level tennis ball competition between SRS Hindustan and Sairaj A in Belgaum, India.

The clip was widely shared on social media and caught the eye of several cricket stars.

England great and commentator Michael Vaughan labelled it “the greatest catch of all time”. The catch also caught the attention of Black Cap Jimmy Neesham and Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Boundary catches involving players parrying the ball back infield from outside the ropes have been a controversial issue of late, with Michael Neser’s catch in the BBL earlier this year sparking debate about the laws of the sport.

