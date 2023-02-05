Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|CricketUpdated

Cricket: Twenty20 World Cup tilt clashes with possible payday for Sophie Devine and White Ferns

Kris Shannon
By
3 mins to read
Amelia Kerr and Sophie Devine loom as the likeliest Kiwis to be picked. Photo / photosport.co.nz

Amelia Kerr and Sophie Devine loom as the likeliest Kiwis to be picked. Photo / photosport.co.nz

A few White Ferns would be forgiven for having an eye on India while their T20 World Cup campaign is underway in South Africa.

New Zealand will tomorrow play their first warm-up match against the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport