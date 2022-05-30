The Black Caps have confirmed a 15 -player squad to face England in the upcoming three-test series, with the addition of Michael Bracewell as 16th man for the first test starting at Lord's in London on Thursday.
Bracewell is covering for Henry Nicholls who is in doubt for the first Test as he continues his recovery from his right calf injury.
Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner and Rachin Ravindra have been released from the initial 20 player squad and will disperse in the coming days.
Hamish Rutherford was granted an early release last week to link up with the Leicestershire Foxes in the T20 Vitality Blast.
Trent Boult, who played in the Indian Premier League final yesterday, arrived in London on Monday and is considered unlikely to be available for the first test.
Black Caps squad for England Test series
Kane Williamson (c)
Tom Blundell (wk)
Trent Boult
Devon Conway
Colin de Grandhomme
Cam Fletcher (wk)
Matt Henry
Kyle Jamieson
Tom Latham
Daryl Mitchell
Henry Nicholls
Ajaz Patel
Tim Southee
Neil Wagner
Will Young
*Michael Bracewell (first Test only)