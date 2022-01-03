Cricket: Trent Boult maps out how Black Caps can still win first test against Bangladesh at Bay Oval

Bangladesh seize advantage against Black Caps in first test. Video / Spark Sport

After another day of test cricket dominated by Bangladesh, the Black Caps are going to have to quickly turn things around to claim victory at Bay Oval. Here's what Trent Boult had to say after day three.

The taker of two crucial wickets for New Zealand believes four more scalps early on day four will give them a path back into the first test against Bangladesh.

Black Caps bowler Trent Boult removed both Mominul Haque and Liton Das late on day three at Bay Oval, ending a 158-run partnership and giving the hosts hope of a path back into the test in which they trail by 73 runs with Bangladesh having four wickets in hand.

Bangladesh wish to push that lead past 150 on day four, but Boult feels quick wickets will keep hope alive of extending New Zealand's 32-match home winning streak against Bangladesh.

"I'm presuming Bangladesh want to bat once and bat big, and look to put a lot of pressure on us over the last couple of days, but if we can start well and take four nice wickets and then go out there positively with the bat, then all three results are on the cards."

Both teams have been surprised by how good the wicket has been for batting, but Boult is expecting more on offer for the bowlers on day five, with the two previous tests at the venue having been won in the final session of the final day.

"It's about the wicket getting worse, a little bit of deterioration, up and down [movement]. There hasn't been too many signs of that yet, but the head groundsman here probably didn't expect three belting days of 30 plus degrees. That should encourage a bit of up and down stuff, we're bowling last but that's a long way away, we'll see what happens in the first hour in the morning, and go from there."

Trent Boult is hoping for more wickets on day four. Photo / Getty

Boult also credited Bangladesh for keeping the Black Caps bowlers sweltering in the heat.

"They played really well, I thought they were very incisive and made us come back and bowl spell after spell. The wicket's a pretty good one [for batting] but we hung in there, didn't let the game advance too much and to get a couple of wickets at the end there was pretty nice.

"Hopefully we can push forward in this game and it looks like it might go down to the wire. It's exciting to see the game so evenly poised and it's going to be a big test for both sides."