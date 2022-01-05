Voyager 2021 media awards
Sport|Cricket

Cricket: Tom Latham reveals where Black Caps went wrong in historic test defeat to Bangladesh

After 21 painful years, Bangladesh have finally tasted victory in New Zealand, in one of the most stunning upsets in test cricket history. Video / Spark Sport

Niall Anderson

Black Caps captain Tom Latham has acknowledged his team fell short in all three areas of the game in their historic test defeat to Bangladesh.

Bangladesh claimed their first test victory over New – and first in any format in New Zealand – with a dominant eight-wicket win at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

