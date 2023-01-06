Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|CricketUpdated

Cricket: Tim Southee pinpoints why the Black Caps couldn’t beat Pakistan

By Albie Redmore
4 mins to read
It was a frustrating 10 days of test cricket for new Black Caps captain Tim Southee. Photo / Photosport

It was a frustrating 10 days of test cricket for new Black Caps captain Tim Southee. Photo / Photosport

After 10 days of toil under the Karachi sun against a Pakistan side they had the better of for long periods, the Black Caps have been left with two drawn tests and a captain praising

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport