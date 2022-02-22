Matt Henry and the Black Caps celebrate during the first test against South Africa. Photo / Photosport

For so long Matt Henry was the unlucky bowler who helped his teammates take wickets.

But in the first test against South Africa, after a long period of carrying drinks and being patient on the sidelines, he was the one who reaped the rewards of an all-round Black Caps bowling display.

Henry's nine-wicket performance – which included a 7-25 in the first innings, the third best bowling figures in New Zealand test history – has rightly received plaudits from teammates and coaches, but it's ultimately seen as a product of a wider philosophy within New Zealand's bowling unit.

Fast-bowler Neil Wagner, who chipped in with three wickets in the first test, said it's up to everyone in the bowling attack to hunt as a pack and put the pressure on, which will eventually lead to wickets being shared around.

"We do know as a bowling unit, obviously we've got to keep bowling for each other; bowling for your mate at the other end. It's something that's been our strength for a number of years now," Wagner said.

"It's great for a guy like Matt to come in and have some rewards and some success, for someone who's carried the drinks for a number of times now. Coming in for one test and going out, you never really get into too much of a rhythm. So for him to finally get some reward is very pleasing."

Black Caps bowler Neil Wagner celebrates a wicket. Photo / Photosport

Aside from individual excellence, Wagner said camaraderie between the bowlers has also helped strengthen and unite the bowling group, which has translated on to the field.

"We know that if we keep bowling for each other and keep passing that baton on, we know the rewards will swing around and roundabouts like it has been. It's bowling for the other guys and whoever's day it is, just to get right around them.

"I thought Tim Southee was outstanding again with the new ball and the same with Kyle [Jamieson] and all the other guys. It's just to chip in and keep doing our jobs and we know that roles switch around sometimes.

"We all know each other quite well and get along really well, so we know how to feed off each other too. Hopefully we can do similar things and whoever's day it is, we'll jump around that and keep feeding on the back of that."

Henry will likely get a rare chance to feature in that bowling attack for the second test in a row, with Trent Boult ruled out again due to a lack of bowling workload while being away for the birth of his third child.

Matt Henry celebrates the wicket of Dean Elgar in the Black Caps' first test against South Africa. Photo / Photosport

Black Caps bowling coach Shane Jurgensen said Henry grabbed his opportunity with both hands and he's confident he'll be raring to go once again on Friday.

"I think anyone who has ever played with Matt knows what kind of guy he is and everyone is just extremely thrilled for him," Jurgensen said.

"He's a great team man and like everyone said, he's sat on the wings for such a long period of time. So it's great to see him have his period in the sun and there's no better guy to deserve the accolades he got over the last week.

"He'll be looking forward to another opportunity to play back-to-back test matches, something he doesn't get to do very often. Absolutely thrilled for him."

The Black Caps can secure a historic series win over South Africa and reclaim the top spot in the world test rankings with a win.

However, Wagner wasn't taking the South African challenge lightly, following their poor performance last time out.

"It was a strong performance [in the first test] ... but it's something in the past now. We've got to put that behind us quite quickly and move forward to Friday because we know South Africa is a quality team and will come back firing.

"It's definitely a proud nation and they obviously will come out quite hard again. So for us it's not to focus on them too much but just keep doing our basics and keep worrying about we want to achieve, what we want to do and what we do well and do it for long periods of time."