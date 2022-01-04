Cricket: The Ashes may be lost but England careers are on the line in fourth test against Australia

England skipper Joe Root still enjoys the support of his teammates. Photo / Getty

When even Mr 5-0 himself, Glenn McGrath, describes the gulf in class between England and Australia as "disheartening" then you know this Ashes series badly needs a contest in Sydney.

The narrative has to change, and not just for the credibility of Ashes series as five-match contests over here. It will also prove whether the outpouring of support for Joe Root from his teammates is just a lot of well-meaning noise for a nice guy or has some actual truth to it.

How England play over the next five days will have personal ramifications, too, for Sydney has been the last staging post for many past players. Just ask Kevin Pietersen and Andy Flower, or even Andy Caddick, who took his only 10-wicket haul in England's win at the SCG in 2002-03 but was never picked again. Go back almost 90 years and Harold Larwood played his last test in Sydney before becoming the scapegoat of all scapegoats.

Just sacking head coach Chris Silverwood is unlikely to be enough. James Anderson and Stuart Broad know one of them could be the fall guy this time to protect a captain who has made far more mistakes than them on this trip.

Broad can see the writing on the wall after being left out for test matches on pitches in Brisbane and Melbourne that suited his style. When he did play in Adelaide, Root criticised the lengths bowled.

Anderson is different and bowled superbly in Melbourne to give England a fighting chance. If both play here it could well be the last time they are seen together in an England side, unless they can roll back some of the magic on a green-tinged pitch and with rain forecast on the first two days in Sydney.

Australia have been surprised by Broad's absence for large chunks of this series - David Warner, his 'bunny' in the home series of 2019, said it was "great" he was not being picked after the Melbourne test - but it is not just Broad and Anderson.

And really the bowling has not been the problem. England are averaging just 18.75 per wicket in this series, the lowest since 1887 for an Ashes series in Australia. The top six is the worst in living memory to come to this country and certainly the most under-prepared.

Jonny Bairstow looks likely to be given another match ahead of his much younger rival, Ollie Pope, but could be playing his last test because if they lose what is the point of persevering?

Jos Buttler reiterated his love for test cricket this week but he still struggles to bat for the situation and his keeping remains a major concern. Ben Foakes is in the wings for the West Indies tour.

Root talks about wanting to carry on, and has had universal support from his teammates. He becomes the first man to captain England 60 times in this game and sources insist he has the appetite to continue and oversee the rebuilding, but another bad week and surely that is in doubt.

"All I ever want to do is try to get the best out of the group, to see us perform and play at a level everyone back home is proud of," said Root. "It's hurt me deeply that we've not managed to do that on this trip and I'm desperate for us to put in those performances. I really care about the role and it would be nice to finish this tour off in a much better way."

He has been in constant touch with Silverwood, who deserves some sympathy given he is isolating and feeling helpless at a time when his boss, Ashley Giles, is in Sydney talking to people about what has gone wrong.

Australia have been fresher and renewed under their new captain, Pat Cummins. Every selection has come off, and all players have contributed at some point.

Justin Langer looks certain to leave his job, despite winning a World Cup and Ashes, yet it is barely an issue, such is the confidence in the future under Cummins.

Usman Khawaja will play for Travis Head due to his Covid diagnosis and Scott Boland may well find his fairy tale on hold despite his 6-7. Jhye Richardson's pace may edge him out. How England would like such luxury.

They are likely to pick the same top six as Melbourne, despite the 68 all out in the second innings, and Broad or Chris Woakes for Ollie Robinson may be the only change.

The one-sided nature of the series has not deterred local interest. Television ratings have broken records, crowds of 35,000 are expected at the SCG despite the city's Covid crisis and the fifth test in Hobart will be the biggest sporting event the city has hosted.

"The Ashes is so important to Australia and England cricket and fans," McGrath said in Melbourne. "They want to see a good close contest."

Sydney is probably too soon to erase the memory of Melbourne, especially given the nature of preparations, with few coaches on the ground to help players used to not thinking for themselves anymore. But just someone scoring a hundred or taking five wickets would be a start.

England (likely): Hameed, Crawley, Malan, Root, Stokes, Bairstow, Buttler, Wood, Broad, Leach, Anderson.

Australia (likely): Warner, Harris, Labuschagne, Smith, Khawaja, Green, Carey, Cummins, Starc, RIchardson, Lyon.