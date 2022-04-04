An emotional Ross Taylor with his family ahead of his final game for the Black Caps. Photo / Photosport

An emotional Ross Taylor with his family ahead of his final game for the Black Caps. Photo / Photosport

Ross Taylor couldn't hold back tears as he stood for the national anthem for the last time with the Black Caps.

After 450 matches across all formats for New Zealand, Taylor will bring his international cricket career to a close in the Black Caps' third and final ODI against the Netherlands.

Taylor stood next to his three children – Mackenzie, Jonty and Adelaide – who wore Black Caps replica jerseys with dad's name on the back as the New Zealand national anthem rung out.

It was an emotional moment for Taylor, who requested that the national anthems be played before the game.

Ross Taylor is about to play his final international game of cricket for New Zealand.



We will miss you Rosco #SparkSport #NZvNED pic.twitter.com/Y6kmXVHvSH — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) April 4, 2022

His wife Victoria and extended family were also in attendance at Seddon Park, while he also said he gave away a few free tickets to "some builders over the road".

Speaking to Spark Sport ahead of the match, Taylor reflected on his career, admitting it was an emotional occasion.

"I'm not going to lie, obviously there's a lot of emotions. And a lot of tickets which has distracted me in a good way. I just saw some builders over the road and I had a couple spare so they're knocking off early to come watch. It's been a good few days.

"I've played against some world class players, been in some world class teams as well. But I'm sure once I retire I'll look back with fond memories of cricket. You know you have a lot of ups and downs, but it's definitely something I'm really proud of. 450 games today, I would've been happy with one."

Ross Taylor ahead of his final international game for New Zealand. Photo / Photosport

Taylor ends his career as the Black Caps' top run scorer across all international formats, while also leading the way for New Zealand in test runs, ODI runs, ODI hundreds and overall hundreds.

The Black Caps will be hoping for a fairytale ending for Taylor as they bat first in the third ODI againts the Netherlands. Follow live updates of the match here.