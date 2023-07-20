South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates a wicket against the Black Caps. Photo / Photosport

South Africa could bring a weakened squad to New Zealand for next year’s test series against the Black Caps with the two matches set to clash with their own domestic Twenty20 competition.

The two-test series in February is one of the drawcard events on the New Zealand Cricket home summer schedule which was released on Tuesday.

Cricinfo reports New Zealand Cricket is not open to moving the series with Cricket South Africa confirming the SA20 league will be the priority for its centrally contracted-players.

The series begins with the first test on February 4 at the Bay Oval, with the second test taking place in Hamilton nine days later. The SA20 season is set to run from early January until the start of February.

The likes of Temba Bavuma, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen are all contracted to SA20 franchises.

“These tests have been part of the FTP since it was announced two years ago,” Richard Boock, NZC’s manager of public affairs, told ESPNcricinfo.

“We’ve collaborated and agreed dates with CSA, who have confirmed the tour, acknowledged the arrangements and have been in receipt of the schedule for several weeks. Flights have been confirmed, dates for the practice game have been agreed, and we’re looking forward to the squad’s arrival. The Proteas are a popular and formidable test team and we view them as an important part of our home summer schedule.”

The Black Caps have never won a test series against South Africa home or away.

New Zealand Cricket’s summer schedule for the Black Caps doesn’t leave much room for change with Bangladesh kicking off the home season with three ODIs and three Twenty20s at the backend of December. Pakistan then arrive on January 12 for five Twenty20s before South Africa’s tour. Four days after the second test Australia begin their tour of New Zealand with three Twenty20s and two tests.

Cricinfo reports Cricket South Africa requested to move the test series to April, which would have clashed with the Indian Premier League.