White Ferns captain Sophie Devine celebrates winning the bronze medal match against England. Photo / Photosport

White Ferns skipper Sophie Devine and Black Caps all-rounder Glenn Phillips have been named in the ICC Twenty20 women’s and men’s teams of the year for 2022.

Devine topped the run charts in the format with 389 - and finished with joint-second-most wickets with 13.

She is nursing a stress fracture in her foot - but is expected to be fit for the White Ferns Twenty20 World Cup opener against Australia on February 11 at Cape Town.

Phillips displayed remarkable consistency once again in the shortest format, aggregating 716 runs in 21 matches at a strike rate of 156.33, including a century against Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup.

Women’s ICC T20 Team of the Year

1. Smriti Mandhana (India)

2. Beth Mooney (Australia)

3. Sophie Devine (c) (New Zealand)

4. Ash Gardner (Australia)

5. Tahila McGrath (Australia)

6. Nida Dar (Pakistan)

7. Deepti Sharma (India)

8. Richa Ghosh (India)

9. Sophie Ecclestone (England)

10. Inoka Ranaweera (Sri Lanka)

11. Renuka Singh (India)

Men’s ICC T20 Team of the Year

1. Jos Buttler (c, wk) (England)

2. Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan)

3. Virat Kohli (India)

4. Suryakumar Yadav (India)

5. Glenn Phillips (New Zealand)

6. Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe)

7. Hardik Pandya (India)

8. Sam Curran (England)

9. Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

10. Haris Rauf (Pakistan)

11. Josh Little (Ireland)