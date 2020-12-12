Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

Cricket: Shannon Gabriel exemplifies West Indies woes as Black Caps dominate second test

3 minutes to read
Henry Nicholls survived then thrived to finish the day 117 not out. Video / Spark Sport
Andrew Alderson
By:

Sports reporter, NZ Herald

No one exemplified the West Indies' anguish in the second cricket test at the Basin Reserve better than Shannon Gabriel.

Apart from a wayward couple of opening overs adjusting to the blustery first day conditions,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.