Shane Warne's family and friends will farewell the cricketing legend at a funeral today. Photo / Getty Images

Shane Warne's devastated family and friends will farewell the cricketing legend in a private funeral today, Sunday.

The service is expected to be held in Melbourne, with almost 100 high profile names set to attend the invitation only event.

It comes after the 52-year-old's shock death from a heart attack at a villa in Koh Samui, Thailand on March 4.

Warne's three children Brooke, 24, Jackson, 22, and 20-year-old Summer are expected to be at the centre of proceedings.

The service will come ten days before a crowd of 50,000 is expected to gather at the MCG for a star-studded public memorial.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews previously said the public service would be an opportunity for the state to pay tribute to one of its biggest sporting icons.

"It will be an opportunity for Victorians to pay tribute to his contribution to his sport, to our state and the country," he said.

Ed Sheeran and Coldplay's Chris Martin were originally slated to perform, but these plans have been put on hold due to apparent scheduling conflicts.

The MCG's Great Southern Stand will be renamed in the king of spin's honour, a move announced just hours after his death.