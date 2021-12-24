Cricket: Scott Boland to make shock debut for Australia in Boxing Day Test against England in Ashes

Scott Boland played for Australia A in a tour match against the England Lions this month. Photo / Getty

Australia's selectors have dropped a selection bombshell on the eve of the Boxing Day Test, handing a shock debut to unheralded fast bowler Scott Boland.

The Victorian couldn't have asked for a better Christmas present, with Cricket Australia confirming he will make his Test debut at his home ground the MCG.

The 32-year-old was only brought into Ashes squad on Monday and many expected him to be a back-up option for Australia's pace attack.

With captain Pat Cummins returning to the lineup and Mitchell Starc guaranteed to play in Melbourne, that left one fast-bowling spot up for grabs.

Josh Hazlewood, who missed the second Test with a side strain, was ruled out of contention after he was limited to run-throughs and didn't bowl in Australia's net session on Christmas Eve.

It now appears Boland has won the race for his spot as an MCG specialist, which would be one of the more left-field selection calls by Australia in recent years.

It is a huge snub for youngster Jhye Richardson, who is in excellent form after claiming his maiden five-wicket haul in the second innings of the second Test at the Adelaide Oval.

However, Australia's selectors are taking a cautious approach with Richardson and Michael Neser, and are wary of the short back-up from the Adelaide Test.

Boland has been in superb form for Victoria in the Sheffield Shield, claiming 15 wickets from two matches at an average of 10.80.

He has a sensational record at the MCG in particular, which has proved a notoriously difficult ground for bowlers to get batsmen out in recent years.

The MCG Boxing Day Test in the 2017-18 Ashes series ended in a draw.

Boland will become the second Indigenous players to play men's Test cricket for Australia after Jason Gillespie.

He has played 14 ODIs for and three T20 Internationals for Australia, making his debut in national colours back in 2016.

The third Ashes Test between Australia and England gets underway at the MCG on Sunday. Australia lead the series 2-0.

Australia XI:

David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland