Cricket: Ross Taylor dropped from Black Caps T20 squad to face Pakistan

The international T20 career of Black Caps great Ross Taylor appears to be over after selectors could find no room for him in the extended squad to take on Pakistan, while speedster Lockie Ferguson has been forced out with a worrying back injury.

The three-match series starts at Eden Park on Friday. None of the players taking part in the second test against the West Indies were considered for that due to the short turnaround.

However the test players return for games two and three in Hamilton and Napier respectively and Taylor will not be among them. Selector Gavin Larsen said this was not a "resting" situation but a reflection of where the veteran now sits in the pecking order in the shortest format.

"This was, as you'd imagine, a very tough decision as Ross has been a consistent performer for us, but unfortunately we just couldn't find room in the squad for him due to the quality and form of the other batsmen."

With soon-to-be dad Kane Williamson coming back into the squad – though he too will miss game one – and the irresistible form of Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips in the middle order it was an easy decision to justify. It is always jarring, however, to see a name with the stature of Taylor missing.

The 36-year-old has played 102 T20Is for his country, amassing close to 2000 runs at an average of 26, and was New Zealand T20 player of the year last season. His strike rate of 122, however, is not dynamic by today's standards. It is not the first time he has been unwanted in this format either, playing just one game between December 2014 and January 2016.

Ross Taylor. Photo / Photosport

Ferguson was withdrawn from the squad after scans revealed a bone stress injury of his lumbar spine. The camp is waiting on more tests to determine the likely rehabilitation time. Fast bowlers and back injuries are no strangers though and it will be hoped Ferguson does not face an extended time away from the crease.

"The injury to Lockie is obviously a concern considering what he brings to our bowling attack," Larsen said.

Hamish Bennett was also not considered after picking up an abdominal strain in the Ford Trophy.

Another feature of the squad is the return of Trent Boult, who was outstanding for Mumbai Indians in the recent Indian Premier League, and legspinner Todd Astle, who has recently retired from red-ball cricket.

Otago paceman Jacob Duffy has earned his first call-up to national colours after an impressive season. He will leave the squad after game one. Blair Tickner, Mark Chapman and Doug Bracewell will also make way for the returning test players.

Larsen said this was one of the more challenging squads he's had to select.

"A combination of form, injuries and the overlapping of series has certainly added some complexity to this announcement," he said.

"It's great to have the class of Kane and Trent returning to our T20 side having missed the West Indies series after their starring roles in the IPL in November.

"Kane will return and lead the side for games two and three, but we'll obviously need to take a wait and see approach in relation to the arrival of his and Sarah's first child. Mark Chapman's in the squad for the opening match at Eden Park and is on stand-by for Kane for the remaining games of the series."

Game 1

Mitchell Santner (c), Todd Astle, Doug Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

Games 2 & 3

Kane Williamson (c), Astle, Trent Boult, Conway, Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Neesham, Phillips, Seifert, Sodhi, Tim Southee.