Cricket: Tearful goodbye - Ross Taylor's emotional moment in final Black Caps game. Video / Spark Sport

It ended with a slog sweep.

Sixteen years after beginning one of New Zealand sport's great careers, Luteru Ross Poutoa Lote Taylor played his final shot in international cricket.

It was, appropriately enough, the shot that became Taylor's trademark, the one with which he plundered countless boundaries in 450 matches for his country.

Less appropriately, having minutes earlier slogged one last six over midwicket, this blow went straight up, ending a brief stay in the middle at Seddon Park and ending Taylor's Black Caps tenure.

The 38-year-old had added only 14 to a career tally that, across all formats, will now remain at 18,199 runs.

But the dismissal didn't really matter. Nor did the details: caught and bowled by Logan van Beek, as the Netherlands looked to avoid a 3-0 series loss.

What mattered to those at the ground on a sunny Hamilton afternoon was the opportunity to farewell - and thank - this country's most prolific batsman.

Ross Taylor salutes the crowd for the final time after being dismissed. Photo / photosport.nz

The long goodbye that began with Taylor's test-match finale in January climaxed in the moments before his final one-day international. Typically, the national anthem is played only before a series' first game, but there was nothing typical about today.

As per Taylor's request, he received one last chance to hear the anthem while wearing a silver fern on his chest. Standing arm and arm with good friend Martin Guptill, kids Mackenzie, Jonty and Adelaide by his side, Taylor couldn't help but let the tears flow.

Seddon Park was steadily filling with those fortunate enough to eschew work in favour of Kiwi cricket history. There were homemade signs of support, black shirts with Taylor's name on the back and, this being 2022, even a mask emblazoned with his face.

New Zealand had already won the toss and, to the delight of the home fans, opted to bat: the Black Caps, and Taylor, would likely get their full 50 overs.

What those fans hadn't counted on, however, was the 203-run partnership Guptill would share with Will Young for the second wicket, a stand that left Taylor to watch and wait with his pads strapped in the pavilion.

He watched as Guptill brought up 7000 runs, the fourth New Zealander to reach that club, one headed by Taylor. He watched as Guptill reached ODI century No 17, moving clear in second on the all-time list, behind, you guessed it, Taylor with 21.

And then, finally, he watched as Guptill fell from the first ball of the 39th over. The crowd rose almost instantly to its feet as Taylor rose to his.

The Netherlands team form a guard of honour as Ross Taylor walks out to bat. Photo / Getty

Guptill lingered just inside the boundary and greeted his best man with a fist bump, while the Dutch fielders formed a guard of honour near the wicket.

After being stung on the glove first ball, Taylor called for the trainer and got some attention, then got off the mark with a cut to point.

Every run was cheered and, adding to the atmosphere, the speaker system belted out UB40's Red Red Wine, honouring the man of the moment's drop of choice.

Then it was time for Taylor to give the crowd something to really cheer about, dropping to one knee and unleashing his trademark slog sweep for six.

He appeared in the mood. The cameo looked like it could be one to befit his sparkling career. But then, 22 minutes after it began, it was over.

A mis-timed slog from van Beek flew off Taylor's top edge, high into the sky, and that was that.

The crowd once more stood as Taylor removed his helmet, saluting one another for the final occasion. And just like the start of his innings, Guptill was ready and waiting when Taylor returned, greeting his mate with a big embrace.

LRPL Taylor, c & b van Beek, 14.