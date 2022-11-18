The covers have been ever-present at Sky Stadium. Photo / photosport.nz

The start of the Black Caps’ T20 series against India looks likely to be washed out.

The first of three matches is set for Sky Stadium tonight but persistent rain in Wellington has seen the covers remain on the wicket block and the toss postponed.

The latest play can begin tonight is at 9.46pm, with a minimum of five overs per side needed to constitute an official match.

The series features the two beaten semifinalists from this month’s T20 World Cup, with the Black Caps falling against Pakistan and India being defeated by eventual champions England.

The second match is set for a sold-out Bay Oval at Mt Maunganui on Sunday with the third game to be played at McLean Park in Napier on Tuesday. It will be followed by a three-match ODI series.