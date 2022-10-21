Kane Williamson and Aaron Finch could be stuck inside tonight. Photo / photosport.nz

Any dark clouds lingering over the Sydney Cricket Ground tonight will come with a silver lining for the Black Caps.

Their first match of the Twenty20 World Cup – a replay of last year's final against Australia – is likely to be affected by the weather, with rain forecast throughout the evening.

The opening hour of the game, set to start at 8pm NZT, could be particularly wet before the weather improves later in the night. That might lead to a reduction in overs, with five overs each the required minimum, or a rainout that would see the points shared.

And given the fact the Black Caps haven't beaten Australia in their own conditions for more than a decade, these particular conditions could leave them quietly content.

Two sides will advance to the semifinals from each six-team group, so New Zealand will have prepared for the tournament knowing they likely need to at least beat either Australia or England to progress.

Earning one point from their opening match would change the equation, though, and bring into play both net run rate and the remaining three teams in the pool.

That would seem an acceptable outcome given the Black Caps' struggles while facing Australia across the Tasman, with their most recent victory in any format coming at Hobart in 2011.

Since that famous triumph, they have lost 14 times and earned one test draw, but with only one of those matches coming in the shortest form, it was understandable for Kane Williamson to be focusing little on the barren run.

"We haven't thought too much about that," the skipper said. "It certainly doesn't stop us. They're a good team, they know their conditions well, they're very clinical at home.

"When you come to these sorts of major events, the past is beneficial in some ways, but you also start fresh."

Any fresh start tonight will depend on the weather but rain around the SCG has already had an impact, leaving the Black Caps unable to see the pitch. After a quick glimpse Australian captain Aaron Finch adjudged it to be "on the dry side" while Williamson said the Black Caps' XI would be determined by what they eventually found under the covers.

"With the weather that's been around, we need to see the pitch and see what it's done to the preparation," he said. "No doubt they're an experienced crew and they'll be putting a lot of time into it but Mother Nature often has a part to play.

"There are a few factors to consider but it's hard to pre-empt too many things until you turn up and get an understanding of what we're looking at."

Both captains thought a shortened contest would lead to some last-minute adjustments to their lineups, with Finch forecasting a batting reshuffle and Williamson hinting the XI itself could change.

Daryl Mitchell was the only member of the 15-man squad deemed unavailable and Williamson was pleased by the progress of fast bowlers Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne, who had in recent weeks been dealing with injury issues.

They could during the tournament form with Tim Southee and Trent Boult a four-man pace attack, though Williamson again said that would be determined by the pitches.

"It is great that they're both fit and ready to go," he said. "They both bring something slightly different. We're going to have to look at conditions throughout this tournament – there's a chance [they both play] but at this stage we haven't seen the pitch and we'll have to get a feel for the conditions we'll face. But it's an exciting prospect."