Cricket: Rachin Ravindra lives out childhood dream as Black Caps hold on for thrilling draw against India

Black Caps cling on for stunning draw against India in first test. Video / Sky Sport

When Rachin Ravindra had, after 91 balls, finally seen off the fearsome Indian attack and steered the Black Caps to a famous draw, it dawned on him that he had just lived out a childhood dream.

Saving the test with mentor Ajaz Patel was amazing enough, but as Ravindra then walked back to the changing room, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor - idols he had watched growing up – were there to congratulate him.

And to accomplish all that while on test debut? Well, it doesn't get much better than that, and the 22-year-old was ecstatic after the game when he realised what he had done.

"It was a pretty incredible moment – really taking in the crowd and how loud they were and all the fielders around the bat, it's stuff you dream about as a kid when you watch test matches like that – that's where your heroes and idols are made.

"Being able to bat with guys who I've played with throughout the start of my career and somehow manage our nerves together, it was a pretty special feeling and to be able to come out with a draw was incredible."

Rachin Ravindra's test debut lived out a childhood dream. Photo / Photosport

Ravindra walked to the crease with a rescue mission required, and batted for over an hour and a half, losing partners along the way until he was joined by the last man, Patel, with the pair saving the first test in Kanpur by blocking 52 balls and batting together for 29 nervous minutes.

"Chatting to Jazzy [Patel] the last 50 balls was quite nerve-wracking but it was good to have him there as well," said Ravindra.

"I've known him for about five years now, I played my first winter squad and first-class game with him, so it was cool to have him there and talk about things and lean on each other. He's like a mentor for me, especially for bowling, he's helped me a lot and being able to share that moment with him was amazing."

Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel saved the test for the Black Caps. Photo / Photosport

Despite a touch of nerves, Ravindra was cool beyond his years, acting like a veteran as he supported the tail-enders against a world-class Indian spin attack.

"I was alright in the end because it was just batting – I know my process, I know what I've done in training, I back myself to do this. It's not necessarily going through the motions but you're pretty focused, it was a balancing act because I didn't want to seem too intense to the guy coming in, I didn't want to seem like I wasn't calm to him."

The drama of the final partnership was exacerbated by the fading light in Kanpur, with the umpires consulting the light metre every over before determining with under 10 minutes to go that the light was too poor to continue.

Ravindra, however, was trying not to even notice.

"It was a big relief because I was trying not to look at the scoreboard and how many overs to go, I was just thinking ball after ball, this is what I need to do. Trying to forget about everything, all external factors, but definitely a big relief seeing everyone high-fiving each other, seeing how happy everyone was, it was pretty cool.

"It's a moment I'll never forget."