Cricket: Playing with pain(killers): Black Caps bowler Tim Southee reveals injury battle after epic spell against India

Tim Southee battled through the pain to take a five-wicket bag. Photo / Photosport

Black Caps bowler Tim Southee has revealed he had to take painkillers before his stunning 11-over spell that helped New Zealand storm back into the first test against India.

Southee was unable to complete one of his overs on day one, hobbling off with a groin complaint, and while he returned to the crease 20 overs later, he didn't look threatening as India took control of the opening day.

It looked as if Southee's contribution for the remainder of the test could be limited, however, on day two, the 32-year-old shone with the new ball, bowling 11 consecutive overs through the Kanpur smog in an epic spell that produced four wickets, and saw him finish with his 13th five-wicket bag in tests as India were dismissed for 345.

After the day's play, Southee explained that he needed a few painkillers and some physio assistance to play through the pain.

"That over I came off I felt something very tight in the groin area, and I just wanted to make sure it wasn't anything that was going to get a hell of a lot worse. So I came off and it was nice and reassuring to know it wasn't muscular, it was more of a tendon, so for peace of mind that was nice.

"Having played a bit of cricket, you tend to be able to play through some stiffness and soreness. A bit of physio last night, a few painkillers – it's nothing new to play through a bit of pain.

"The best painkiller is wickets, so I think that numbed the pain there for a little bit."

Tim Southee picked up four wickets in an 11-over spell on day two of the first test against India. Photo / Photosport

Another effective painkiller would have been sitting back and watching New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Will Young reach stumps at 129-0, and put the Black Caps in a promising position heading into day three.

"It was a great day for us," said Southee.

"We knew we had to make early inroads with the new ball, with two guys who were set and playing nicely. It was nice to take a few wickets early and create a few chances – all-in-all it was a pretty solid bowling performance after being asked to bowl first.

"The way our openers have gone out and played has been exceptional, I think we're used to Tom Latham being so solid at the top of the order but for someone like Will Young, who hasn't played any long-form cricket since [June in England], for him to go out and play the way he's played has been great to watch as well."