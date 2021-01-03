Cricket: Pakistan roasted over worst DRS reviews ever in New Zealand

Pitches in the Test series betwen Australia and India have delivered a battle between bat and ball throughout, but New Zealand has taken a different approach.

The New Zealand pitch curators have delivered some green demons with the ball swinging all over the place.

After two green pitches saw the Black Caps punish the West Indies by an innings in each of their two Test matches, Pakistan at least put up a bit more of a fight before going down by 101 runs in the first Test.

But day one of the second Test has unleashed another green monster at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

And it's played tricks on the Pakistani batsman with two of the worst reviews you will ever see.

Opener Shan Masood lasted just eight balls before Tim Southee landed one on his toe.

Shan Masood is struck on the foot in front of his wickets. Photo / FOXSport

From first view, the only thing that could have saved him was an inside edge as the full toss swung back in a mile.

"That is an absolute ripper from Tim Southee," the commentator said.

The review turned out to be crazy with the bat well behind the pad as he fell over with the ball to hit middle stump.

The commentators didn't take aim at the review but social media did.

The DRS ball-tracker was in no doubt of Tim Southee's LBW appeal. Photo / SparkSport

Shan given out there. Gives a look that says 'I'm absolutely plumb'. Walks down the pitch, his partner tells him he's absolutely plumb. They talk for a moment, somehow decide it's one to review. Turns out, he was absolutely plumb! An all-time bad review, that! #NZvPAK — Jonny Singer (@Jonny_Singer) January 2, 2021

Southee doesn’t need to use a green pitch to take wickets... pic.twitter.com/MClzKHzgKP — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) January 2, 2021

That is one of the worst reviews I've seen recently. Only hitting halfway up middle stump.



I'm a firm believer if you have to discuss it for that long the decision clearly isn't a howler. Player is simply having a guess when they review. #nzvpak #cricket — Ed Jackson (@edjacko) January 2, 2021

Pakistan fought back however with Azhar Ali hitting 93 while Mohammad Rizwan hit 61 and Faheem Ashraf struck 48.

It was impressive with how crazy the ball was swinging around.

But Ashraf started a whole new debate when 203cm quick Kyle Jamieson was bunted to first slip off a clear outside edge.

While Pakistan dropped to 7/260 with the dismissal and he hit the ground at the same time, it was a massive deviation with the catch taken between first and second slip.

"Shan Masood has come competition for craziest review of the day," the commentator said after the dismissal.

You could forgive Ashraf has he was the in batsman with bowlers to come but it was a pretty hopeful call.

“Yea I smashed it, but I reckon I’ll review it. Maybe the cameras missed it.” #NZvPAK — Guy Heveldt (@GuyHeveldt) January 3, 2021

Faheem reviewing a catch at first slip perhaps eclipsed this one in crappiness. 😂 — Ed Jackson (@edjacko) January 3, 2021

Jamieson was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis with 5/69 from 21 overs as the Black Caps bowled Pakistan out for 297 just before stumps.