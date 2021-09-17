Cricket: Pakistan Cricket Board hit back at security concerns after Black Caps abandon first tour in 19 years

A member of the ground staff removes the wickets in the Pindi Cricket Stadium following the cancellation of the first ODI. Photo / AP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has hit back at New Zealand's decision to abandon its tour of the country over security fears - moments before the start of the first match in Rawalpindi.

In a statement on Friday night, the PCB said "no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team", with Pakistan Prime Minister and former cricket captain Imran Khan having spoken to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in an attempt to reassure her.

"Earlier today, New Zealand Cricket informed us they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series," the PCB said.

"Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Government made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams. We have assured the New Zealand Cricket of the same. The Pakistan Prime Minister spoke personally to the Prime Minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team.

"The security officials with the New Zealand team have been satisfied with security arrangements made by the Pakistan Government throughout their stay here.

"PCB is willing to continue the scheduled matches. However, cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed by this last-minute withdrawal."

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo / Getty Images

Ardern detailed her conversation with Khan and supported NZC's decision.

"When I spoke with the Prime Minister of Pakistan I conveyed our thanks for taking care of the New Zealand cricket team," Ardern said on Friday night.

"I know how disappointing it will be for everyone that the game hasn't gone ahead, but we totally support the decision that's been made. Player safety has to be paramount"

The Black Caps were due to play all three ODIs in the country's fourth-largest city before moving on to Lahore for five Twenty20 clashes after last month receiving government assurance of their safety.

It is the first time in 19 years the Black Caps have toured Pakistan, with their last visit - in 2002 - cut short following an explosion outside the team hotel in Karachi.

Pakistan's army and police officers stand guard at the Pindi Cricket Stadium before the start of the first one-day international. Photo / AP

No international teams visited Pakistan for over a decade following the terror attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009 that killed seven people and injured a number of players.

The first match in the current series was due to start at 9.30pm but no players were present at the Pindi Stadium - after reportedly being ordered to stay in the team hotel.

The Kiwis arrived in the country just under a week ago and have been escorted to and from the stadium for training sessions by security detail.

Pakistani fans and players expressed their disappointment on social media, with star batsman Babar Azam weighing in.