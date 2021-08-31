Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

Cricket: Niall Anderson - New-look Black Caps back in action after World Test Championship triumph

3 minutes to read
Colin de Grandhomme, Rachin Ravindra, and Glenn Pocknall. Photos / Photosport

Colin de Grandhomme, Rachin Ravindra, and Glenn Pocknall. Photos / Photosport

By:

Two months after winning the World Test Championship, the Black Caps return to action on Wednesday night, but the scene could hardly be more different. Niall Anderson details all the changes that will be on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.