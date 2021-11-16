Cricket: New Zealand to co-host 2028 T20 World Cup

It will still be some time before Black Caps fans get to witness history like Grant Elliott's semifinal six-to-win at Eden Park in 2015's ODI World Cup. Photo / Photosport

It will still be some time before Black Caps fans get to witness history like Grant Elliott's semifinal six-to-win at Eden Park in 2015's ODI World Cup. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand has been announced as the co-host of the 2028 T20 World Cup with Australia.

The International Cricket Council announced the next ten years of major cricket tournaments on Wednesday with its eight global events spread around 14 countries.

Australia, which will host the T20 World Cup next year, will organise the event again in 2028 with New Zealand.

It's a long time between drinks for Kiwi cricket fans when it comes to hosting major tournaments, with the last coming in 2015 when the ODI World Cup was co-hosted with Australia.

Other notable mentions on the new calendar come in the form of the United States and Pakistan.

The United States will host a cricket World Cup for the first time as co-host with the West Indies of the the 2024 T20 World Cup.

While Pakistan will also stage a first major event in 29 years when it defends the Champions Trophy in 2025.

India, cricket's financial driver, received the most global events; the 2026 T20 World Cup with Sri Lanka, the 2029 Champions Trophy, and the 2031 ODI World Cup with Bangladesh.

The 2027 ODI World Cup was awarded to South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, while the 2030 T20 World Cup was awarded to England, Ireland and Scotland.

- with AP