Cricket: New Zealand Cricket announces summer schedule for Black Caps and White Ferns

Daryl Mitchell's display of late power hitting helped New Zealand into the T20 World Cup final. Video / Black Caps

The Black Caps and White Ferns cricket teams have finalised a summer schedule which sees both sides face off against some of their fiercest rivals.

Two tests against South Africa in Christchurch and Wellington, as well as home and away fixtures against Australia, highlight the beginning of 2022 for a Black Caps side riding highs in all formats of the sport.

The South Africa series looms particularly large as it signals the beginning of New Zealand's defence of the World Test Championship against a side it has never beaten in a test series, home or away.

Meanwhile the Black Ferns have booked the perfect build-up to hosting the women's ODI World Cup in March with a five-match series against the world number four Indian team across February.

The ICC Women's World Cup, postponed for a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, will be contested through March into early April, providing the headline act for the New Zealand summer and a high-profile end to the season.

Finally, the Black Caps have also booked in visits from Bangladesh and - unusually - The Netherlands.

Two tests against Bangladesh kick off the home summer from New Year's Day in Tauranga, while March and April sees four short-form games against a Dutch team building valuable experience on foreign soil.

New Zealand Cricket's international summer schedule:

Black Caps v Bangladesh:

Jan 1-5: 1st test at Bay Oval, Tauranga, 11am

Jan 9-13: 2nd test at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 11am

Australia v Black Caps:

Jan 30: 1st ODI at Optus Stadium, Perth

Feb 2: 2nd ODI at Blundstone Arena, Hobart

Feb 5: 3rd ODI at SCG, Sydney

Feb 8: 1st T20 at Manuka Oval, Canberra

White Ferns v India:

Feb 9: 1st T20 at McLean Park, Napier, 1pm

Feb 11: 1st ODI at McLean Park, Napier, 2pm

Feb 14: 2nd ODI at Saxton Oval, Nelson, 11am

Feb 16: 3rd ODI at Saxton Oval, Nelson, 11am

Feb 22: 4th ODI at John Davies Oval, Queenstown, 11am

Feb 24: 5th ODI at John Davies Oval, Queenstown, 11am

*(March 4 to April 3: ICC Women's World Cup in NZ)

Black Caps v South Africa:

Feb 17-22: 1st test at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 11am

Feb 25-Mar 1: 2nd test at Basin Reserve, Wellington, 11am

Black Caps v Australia:

Mar 17: 1st T20 at Sky Stadium, Wellington, 7.10pm

Mar 18: 2nd T20 at Sky Stadium, Wellington, 7.10pm

Mar 20: 3rd T20 at McLean Park, Napier, 7.10pm

Black Caps v Netherlands:

Mar 25: 1st T20 at Bay Oval, Tauranga, 7.10pm

Mar 29: 1st ODI at University of Otago Oval, Dunedin, 11am

Apr 2: 2nd ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton, 2pm

Apr 4: 3rd ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton, 2pm