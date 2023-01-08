Matt Henry will miss the Pakistan and India series. Photosport

Pace-bowling all-rounder Doug Bracewell has been called up to replace the injured Matt Henry in the Black Caps ODI squads for Pakistan and India.

Henry was ruled out of the tour with an abdominal strain sustained on the final day of the second test in Karachi, with the injury requiring two to four weeks of rest and rehabilitation.

It continues a run of injuries for New Zealand fast bowlers as the search goes on for a Trent Boult replacement. Auckland Aces bowler Kyle Jamieson (back) and Wellington Firebirds bowlers Adam Milne (side) and Ben Sears (back) were also unavailable for selection as they continue to recover from or manage injuries.

Bracewell, who has 68 international caps to his name, most recently featured in the Black Caps home ODI series against Netherlands last April.

The 32-year-old has been in good form with bat and ball on the domestic scene for the Central Stags, starting the season as one of the leading wicket takers in the Plunket Shield and more recently showing his ability with the bat, making key contributions for the Stags in the Dream11 Super Smash.

Coach Gary Stead confirmed Bracewell would arrive in Karachi on Wednesday local time.

Stead said Bracewell was a natural replacement for Henry in the ODI squad.

“Doug is a quality bowler with a lot of experience and we feel his skills best compliment the bowling mix we already have in the squads for Pakistan and India.”

“He has experience across all three formats at international level, has experience in the subcontinent, and has already shown his range of skills this season.”

Stead expressed sympathy for Henry, who picked up the injury on the final day of a hard fought Test in Karachi.

“Matt has been one of the leaders of our ODI attack for a number of years and I know he’s disappointed to be missing out because of injury.”

“With important home series coming up, it’s vital he has time to recover properly over the coming weeks.”

Otago Volts bowler Jacob Duffy will replace Tim Southee in the ODI Squad in India but was unavailable to travel any earlier as a replacement for Henry, as he is recovering from COVID.

The ODI Series against Pakistan starts in Karachi on Monday January 9 while the ODI Series against India starts on Wednesday January 18 in Hyderabad.

Revised Black Caps ODI squads v Pakistan and India

Kane Williamson (c) (Pakistan ODIs only)

Tom Latham (captain - India ODIs)

Finn Allen

Doug Bracewell

Michael Bracewell

Mark Chapman (India ODIs only)

Devon Conway

Jacob Duffy (India ODI’s only)

Lockie Ferguson

Daryl Mitchell

Henry Nicholls

Glenn Phillips

Mitchell Santner

Henry Shipley

Ish Sodhi

Tim Southee (Pakistan ODIs only)

Blair Tickner