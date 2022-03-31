Shane's children Summer, Jackson and Brooke Warne shared emotional tributes to their late father at his State Memorial service. Video / Department of Premier and Cabinet Victoria

Liz Hurley has shared messages of love for the children of Shane Warne after the world said its goodbye to the larger than life cricket star.

More than 50,000 people attended the star-studded farewell to Warne at the MCG on Wednesday as his state funeral was beamed around the world.

Hurley was expected to feature in the memorial but Eddie McGuire said Warne's ex-fiancee Hurley was "too emotional to encapsulate her feelings into a 30-second clip".

But she later took to Instagram to reach out to Warne's children.

Brooke, Jackson and Summer all spoke at the event and left Australia and the world in tears.

Jackson posted a video of his speech, and thanked the world and the organisers for making the night special.

"It was an honour unveiling the Shane Warne stand with my sisters and it's a memory I'll cherish forever, he wrote.

"@brookewarne and @summerwarne. I'm so proud of you both. You spoke so well and I know dad would've been so proud of you guys. You did great.

"Thank you for all the messages of love and support over the last month. It means so much to me and makes things a little easier seeing how many lives dad had a positive impact on and how happy he made so many people."

Hurley commented: "I love you Jackson. The Lion would be proud of you. See you soon."

Meanwhile, Brooke wrote: "The most extraordinary night sending off our extraordinary Dad @shanewarne23.

"It was the most perfect night and we are beyond grateful for everyone's constant support, I am so lucky to have the most amazing brother @jacksonwarne18, sister @summerwarne & Mum @simonecallahan. Jackson, Summer and I will continue our Dads legacy and he will always live on through us. Gone but never, ever, EVER forgotten️. We couldn't be prouder to be his children. Love you Dad, SW23 FOREVER."

Hurley replied in the comments.

"Your speech was magical. I love you and see you soon. SW23 FOREVER," she wrote.

Previously, Hurley delivered a tragic tribute after Warne's death posting a photo of the pair on Instagram with the caption: "I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart".

Liz Hurley sits beside Brooke Warne (R) and embraces her son Damian (L) during the unveiling of a Shane Warne statue at the MCG in 2011. Photo / Getty

Last week, Hurley revealed she couldn't be in Australia for Warne's funeral.

"My heart aches that I can't be in Australia tomorrow for Shane's funeral," she wrote. "I was filming last night and, with the time jump, physically can't get there. These pictures were taken in Sri Lanka to celebrate our engagement- we had all our children with us and it was the happiest time. It still hasn't really sunk in that he's gone. It seems too cruel that all the people who loved him will never have another Lion hug, but our memories will live forever. RIP Lionheart, with love your Luna."

Warne and Hurley started dating in 2010, with the Aussie cricketer proposing to the British actress in September the following year but despite buying a home together and Warne feeling like "I was more in love with her than I'd ever realised I could be", they split in 2013 before making it down the aisle.