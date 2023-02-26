Kane Williamson in action at the Basin Reserve. Photosport

Live updates of day four at the Basin Reserve.

Day three - stumps

One of the Black Caps’ best days of the series left them still requiring a minor miracle. Fortunately for the hosts, a player poised to be their greatest runscorer will be leading that quest.

New Zealand’s top order finally produced some fight - and, more importantly, some runs - to give their side an outside chance of pulling off a famous victory over England.

When skipper Ben Stokes opted to enforce the follow-on this morning, the tourists held a 226-run lead in the match to accompany their 1-0 advantage in the series.

When Kane Williamson left the field to end day three, having crept within three of Ross Taylor’s record of 7683 test runs, that deficit had been knocked down to 24.

Tom Latham and Devon Conway put on 149 for the first wicket - by far the Black Caps’ biggest stand of the series - before Williamson and Henry Nicholls overcame a brief stumble to safely reach stumps on 202-3.

Seemingly set for their first test series defeat at home since 2017, New Zealand now have much happier history in their sights, if they cross their fingers and squint a little.