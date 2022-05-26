Lea Tahuhu and Amy Satterthwaite. Photo / Photosport

Veteran fast bowler Lea Tahuhu was one of five players to miss out on a White Ferns contract for the 2022/23 season.

It comes after Tahuhu's wife Amy Satterthwaite announced her retirement from international cricket yesterday following her own omission from the White Ferns contract list.

Leigh Kasperek, Frankie Mackay and Thamsyn Newton were the three other players to not have their White Ferns contracts renewed.

Six players were offered annual contracts for the first time: Auckland Hearts trio Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold and Izzy Gaze, off-spinners Nensi Patel (Northern Brave) and Eden Carson (Otago Sparks), and Wellington Blaze batter Georgia Plimmer.

Another contracted White Fern, Katey Martin, was not considered after retiring from all forms of cricket last week.

New Zealand Cricket high performance boss Bryan Stronach said some tough calls had to be made.

"It's never easy coming up with a final 17 players," said Stronach.

"Having said that, we're excited about the six new faces receiving contract offers, several of whom already have some White Ferns experience under their belt.

"To be in a position in which we're genuinely considering the credentials of a wider pool of players can only be viewed as a positive for the women's game."

Stronach also acknowledged the commitment and professionalism of those not being offered contract renewals had brought to the White Ferns environment.

"They have given their all; have made great sacrifices, and retain our absolute respect," he said.

"It's also important to emphasise that, just because someone hasn't received a national contract offer, it doesn't mean they cannot, or will not, be selected.

"This is about having on contract the players we're most likely to use during the next 12 month period."

Stronach said the six new faces had the potential to become successful White Ferns.

"Fran Jonas and Molly Penfold have both spent a decent amount of time with the group and we hope they'll continue to develop and grow in the environment.

"Izzy Gaze joins Jess McFadyen as another wicket-keeping option and we look forward to those two working together to improve their skills.

"Georgia Plimmer was a late injury replacement in our World Cup squad last season, so has been around the group, while Nensi Patel and Eden Carson have both shone at domestic level."

NZ Cricket said the final 17 players were based off "likely playing values over the next twelve months, calculating in past performances, playing history, the upcoming playing schedule, and likelihood of players being involved during that period".

Players have until June 3 to accept or decline the contract offers.

Players offered White Ferns contracts for 2022-23:

Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Sophie Devine, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Jess McFadyen, Nensi Patel, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe.