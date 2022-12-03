Lea Tahuhu was in top form in the big win over Bangladesh. Photo / photosport.nz

Little more than six months ago, the White Ferns’ future seemed to hold no place for Lea Tahuhu.

But after her efforts in the record win over Bangladesh on Friday night, it’s impossible to imagine the fast bowler being absent from their T20 World Cup plans.

Tahuhu collected career-best figures of 4-6 in her first home international since being a surprise omission from New Zealand Cricket’s central contract list, tearing through Bangladesh to set up a 132-run triumph.

The tourists were dismissed for 32 at Hagley Oval - the second-lowest T20 score in a match between recognised nations - after Tahuhu and Hayley Jensen had reduced them to 12-5 at the end of the powerplay.

They were never likely to challenge the White Ferns’ 164-3 and, unfortunately for Bangladesh ahead of this afternoon’s second match in Dunedin, Tahuhu was still short of her best.

That was the “scary thought” suggested by captain Sophie Devine, one that made NZC’s decision to drop the 32-year-old even more curious.

The move was made with a view to the future, following the White Ferns’ disappointing performance at their home ODI World Cup. But in the present coach Ben Sawyer - who came on board after the contracting calls had been announced - had no doubt about Tahuhu’s continuing value.

“We really look at our game plans and bowling in different phases, and she fits everything we want to do,” Sawyer said. “So do other bowlers and younger bowlers, and they’ll get their chance.

“But at the moment Lea’s doing that - she showed she can do it up front with the new ball and in the middle as well. For me, it’s about she can execute our plans.”

Those plans in Christchurch involved attacking the stumps while also deploying an accurate short ball, with Tahuhu accomplishing both objectives while taking two wickets for one run in her opening over.

The rest were equally effective and, while Bangladesh were outclassed in all areas, the tourists especially struggled to combat her aggression. That element could be lacking elsewhere in the White Ferns’ attack and Devine was unsurprisingly pleased to have the veteran’s services still on call when she might have walked away.

“It probably shows the character and resilience of Lea to be able to bounce back from some disappointment,” the skipper said. “We all know how passionate she is about playing for New Zealand and, when she gets an opportunity to play at home at Hagley in front of some family and friends, it’s like she grows another arm and a leg.

“She was fantastic but I think we can go back and review and she’ll say that she could’ve bowled better, which is a scary thought.

“That’s what we want in this group - to keep pushing ourselves to be better. So I’m looking forward to seeing what she can do throughout this T20 series.”

Bangladesh were unlikely to share that sentiment, but after his side earned their largest margin of victory in T20s, Sawyer warned there would be no respite.

“To knock any international team over for 30-odd is pretty cool,” he said. “Confidence is pretty high and in the room last night we wanted to emphasise that it was an amazing win.

“It was really good that the girls were happy with it but not satisfied in every area. That’s a really good place to be in.”